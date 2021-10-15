Will Smith, Will Smith’s daughter, releases pop-punk music video for “Transparent Soul”

The young rapper became a young rocker.

Willow Smith / Photo: Dana Trippe

Willow Smith, Will Smith’s daughter, presented the track “Transparent Soul”, where she appeared in an unexpected rock role. She even hired Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to record it.



The experiment was a success: “Transparent Soul” sounds cheerful, and the singer’s strong vocals perfectly matched the pop-punk sound. Together with the song, Smith released a video – simple but very stylish. In it, the singer is in an empty studio and plays the guitar.





On her Instagram, Willow Smith wrote that “Transparent Soul” opens a new era in her career:

“I am very THANK YOU and I AM Eagerly awaiting the start of a new journey.”

On April 16, Smith shared a rehearsal video of her performing Deftones’ song “My Own Summer (Shove It)” on electric guitar.

Willow Smith has already worked in several genres. At first she released rap music – the single “Whip My Hair” even became a hit and reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later she experimented with alternative music, electronics and R&B.

Most likely, Willow Smith inherited an interest in rock from her mother: Jada Pinkett-Smith founded the nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom back in 2002 and even released two albums in its composition: “My Story” (2004) and “Wicked Wisdom” ( 2006).

In recent years, children of celebrities have increasingly released their own songs. In November 2020, the debut album of Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, was released. In July, the band’s debut album Inhaler is due to be released, featuring Elijah Hewson, son of U2’s Bono.