World record holder in 10 km sprint found dead | News | News

World record holder in 10 km sprint Agnes Tyrop was found stabbed to death in her home in the Kenyan city of Iten, police suspect of the murder of the victim’s husband. This was reported on Wednesday, October 13, by The Guardian.

Police found the 25-year-old girl dead on a bed in her home, blamed for the death. The police are looking for a husband suspected of murdering the athlete.

Kenya Athletics Federation expressed its condolences in its Twitter due to the death of the runner.

“Kenya has lost a gem that has been one of the fastest growing giants of athletics on the international stage, thanks to its flamboyant treadmill performances,” reads the obituary.

One of Kenya’s leading athletes, Agnes Tirop finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in the 5,000 m race, less than one second behind in third place. A month later, the athlete broke the world record at a distance of 10 km. The girl also won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships.

