Yuri Zhirkov – about the conflict with Eto’o: “He came to me with a guard. I answered: “Get out of here!”

Former Anji defender Yuri Zhirkov spoke about the conflict with the former striker of the Makhachkala club Samuel Eto’o.

– You had a scandal with Eto’o. What happened?

– There was a game with Kuban, the score was 1: 1. I walked down the flank and gave Eto’o to the head, and he missed and said, “Give me a low pass!” I answered: “What is the bottom? He gave me a normal one! ” Then we went into the room under the stands – I calmed down, and he came up with the guards: “I told you to give it down!” I answered: “Get out of here!” They pushed around. The next day Guus Hiddink called us two, but he did not come. Together with Samuel, we decided everything.

– Eto’o behaved arrogantly?

– He was considered the leader of the team. Yes, I heard a story that he threatened young players that they would not play if they did not pass him… But he didn’t tell me that. I gave him parcels all the time. On horseback.

– He flew away with his jet, and not together with other players. How did the team react to this?

– For me – no difference. He was given a weekend after the games all the time, and he flew away somewhere for a day to rest. Not a resort, but good conditions, – said Zhirkov on the air of the YouTube channel “Sychev podcast and Denis Kazansky”.

The Cameroon footballer played for Anji from 2011 to 2013, played 73 matches, scored 36 goals and made 16 assists.

Zhirkov played 63 meetings for Makhachkala residents, scored 3 times and gave 15 assists.