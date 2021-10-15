Yuri Zhirkov – about the conflict with Slutsky: “I wanted to get up and say:” Fuck you ”

Former defender of the Russian national team Yuri Zhirkov spoke about the conflict with the ex-mentor of the national team Leonid Slutsky, who now heads Rubin.

In May, Zhirkov posted a video on his Instagram, which shows how Slutsky sharply criticizes him during the break of the friendly match against the French national team (2: 4) before Euro 2016.

– It was a conflict, there was a lot of talk about it. What was it?

– Probably, they did not agree on everything. In training, the full-backs were to blame for his system all the time.… We raked the most: in training, in theory. And all the time we got it, he says: “Where are you running?” I answer: “How should it be?” He shows, and I ask: “For what?” We had our disagreements. After playing with the French, I told him what would happen next without me.

– Is it boiling?

– Maybe yes. I think you can say that. Because the rest of the players in training enjoyed, and we had to puff.

– He said: “Okay, Yura”, and did not try to do anything?

– Didn’t try anything. I said that I was not a little boy, I myself understand that I made a lot of mistakes in the first half. I remember that the corner was launched somewhere. I understood my mistakes. During the break, they were shooting some kind of film. There were many young people.

When the coach chastises you in front of young people throughout the break, this is a difficult moment.… I wanted to get up and say: “Fuck you,” Zhirkov said on the air of the YouTube channel “Sychev Podcast and Denis Kazansky”.

