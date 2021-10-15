Zenit commented on winning the Football Content Awards

Director of Communications “Zenith” Jeanne Dembo commented on the club’s winning the Fotbball Content Awards for Best Overseas Team Outside England. She also answered the head of new media and special projects of “Spartak” Vlad Stefanovsky… He hinted that Zenit had won the prize unfairly.

“This award is a merit of all employees of the club’s PR department for their work on all official Zenit sites – on the website and in social networks, in Russian, English, Spanish, Portuguese and our other language versions, including for Claudinho’s presentation, which became viral and has collected more than 2 million views on club venues. The expert jury also noted the club’s social initiatives, which we actively covered in social media.

The decision to award the FCA is taken by 50% of the public and 50% of the referees, with hundreds of different professionals from the football industry participating. Hence the value of this award – both real football fans and an authoritative expert community voted for the nominees. The organizers contacted us a few months ago and congratulated us on being selected as the finalists of the competition.

Zenit was shortlisted based on the results of an internal jury discussion. Then an open public vote was held, in which anyone could take part. We told our fans about it, and they supported us in voting.

A hint from Spartak about an unfair victory? Firstly, we also want to acknowledge the work of our colleagues from Moscow – both of our clubs reached the final alongside Celtic, Barcelona, ​​Milan, Roma, the Italian national team and Inter. We must continue to work hard to draw attention to our league in Russia and abroad. We received congratulations from other clubs and it’s great that the quality and quantity of football content is getting better. It has grown not only in the RPL, but also in the FNL and the regions. Secondly, indeed, one of the club’s employees was on the list of judges, but did not take part in the final vote. The jury represents more than a hundred independent experts – it is difficult to imagine that one person could influence the course of voting. The winners in the nominations were those who were stronger in the opinion of the expert jury and football fans, ”Dembo said in an interview with the“ Championship ”correspondent Dmitry Zimin.