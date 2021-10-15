Zenit midfielder Claudinho – about Dzyuba, racism, Brazil, the Russian national team, RPL, Azmun – October 15, 2021

This summer the company of South Americans “Zenith” was joined by another one – a miniature Claudinho with a futsal-carnival technique atypical for Russia. In a couple of months, the Brazilian Olympic triumphant has already managed to become indispensable in the St. Petersburg club and make Driussi’s departure painless.

Sport24 correspondent Denis Nikolaev met with Claudinho at New Balance’s We Got Now event on October 6, where the player presented new sneakers and learned:

How does the Brazilian feel about Dziuba’s refusal to play for the national team and does he consider Artyom a traitor?

What does he think about the situation with not being called up to the Brazilian national team and what options will be considered in case of subsequent non-calls?

Why is Semak the head coach in his career?

How does he feel about Russian refereeing?

Why did you kneel in support of BLM and explain why this movement is important for all people?

How does he spend his time in Russia and what did he like about Morgenstern?

Let’s go!

– You received the prize of the best player of September from Zenit fans.

– Very happy! It was a special month for me – the first month on the team.

– Your partner Dziuba received the same prize from the RPL. Deservedly?

– Undoubtedly. He scored a lot and performed well in many matches. Artem is an excellent player and deserves such a prize.

– Dziuba did not go to the national team, referring to his weak form, and in Zenit he is the player of the month. Is there no contradiction?

– I think he knows his own body and physical form better than anyone – if he thinks that he is not one hundred percent ready, he is. If you decided that the other person who is driving instead of him will be able to prove himself better, it is true.

– If a football player refused to be called up to the national team, is he a traitor?

– No. First of all, because Artyom did not refuse. I just felt that I wouldn’t help the national team one hundred percent and gave this opportunity to someone else.

fc-zenit.ru

– You also have a difficult situation with the national team. Didn’t Tite summon you because in September you hastily returned to Zenit at the request of the club?

“I think so, although I don’t know what Tite thinks about it. I am happy that I can play here and prove myself. I think I will still have opportunities to play for the national team.

– Will you miss Zenit matches if a medical situation requires it?

– In the event that Zenit comes to an agreement with the national team. I have signed a contract, the opinion of the club is important to me, and I respect it.

– Let’s imagine that they stop calling you into the Brazilian national team. Would you consider the possibility of obtaining Russian citizenship and playing for us?

– I guess, yes. I have a dream – to play at the World Cup. Therefore, if there is no chance to play for Brazil, I will take another chance. I will be mini-Dziuba, ha ha!

– That’s what Artem himself calls you. What do you call him?

– Phenomenon.

***

– Is Semak the best coach in your career?

– Yes. Wonderful person. Immediately, I was very well received in the team and treats me very well. And in general, for all players, he is like a father.

– Zenit lost to Sochi for the first time in history without you.

– We should have won. There was everything for this. But Azmun was removed from us, and it is already difficult to win in this situation. Although we opened an account, it turned out to be impossible to take our own in the second half.

– Have you seen something weirder in the performance of the judge than the removal of Azmun?

– One of the strangest decisions. I guess it shouldn’t have been removed. Azmun didn’t deserve a red card.

– How would you rate the Russian refereeing?

– The game is not stopped here every minute, so the matches are calm – I’m talking about those in which I participated. This is different from the situation in Brazil. On the other hand, I am still too little at Zenit and in Russia in general to draw any conclusions.

– What is your attitude to the limit on foreign players in the RPL?

– I am a foreigner and I do not play in my country, it is difficult to judge. I think that the cancellation of the limit would spur Russian players and motivate them to play well. But the Russian players are doing their best even now.

– What can you say about the Brazilians who played at Zenit before you?

– I followed the Hulk – a very powerful player. In the national team, he gave me a lot of advice, which I intend to use.

– What is your attitude towards BLM?

– It is important. Football is watched by many people around the world. If you emphasize this during football, all people will respect this movement.

– How do you feel about people who do not support this action and believe that it is not for them?

– In the same way, I respect their opinion. Everyone has their own worldview and way of thinking.

***

– We communicate in Moscow. Is this the best city on Earth?

– Brasilia is the best! In fact, I haven’t seen anything yet. I saw only a beautiful temple.

– Basil the Blessed?

– Yes Yes. Of course, I want to see all the main sights of Moscow. Everyone says it is a very beautiful and touristy city.

– Okay, let’s talk about Petersburg. How are you spending your time here?

– I didn’t have a lot of free time yet. My brother and sister managed to go shopping and to restaurants.

“Wendel talked about playing board games with you and Malcolm.

– Yes – cards, Uno, billiards. We listen to music.

– Which one do you prefer? How do you like Russian music?

– I love Brazilian rap very much. I’ve already heard some Russian hip-hop songs – liked. I think Brazilian hip-hop and Russian are relatively similar.

– The older generation in Russia does not understand or criticizes this kind of music – for the bad message of the youth.

– I liked the rhythm on this track. Sounds like Brazilian hip hop. I did not understand the meaning and content at all.

– What did you manage to try from Russian cuisine?

– Beef stroganoff, a lot! I usually eat at home. A chef came with me from Brazil – he prepares national food for me.

instagram.com/claudinhoo97

– Have you already started learning Russian?

– Not yet, because Russian is a very difficult language. And so, of course, it would be interesting to master it.

– What do you miss the most?

– Family and friends are missing the most. Also on the beach – I like to play beach soccer.

– In a month or two it will be very cold in Russia. Already prepared for winter?

– I bought some warm clothes! Until the cold came – minus 5, minus 10 – I don’t really worry, haha. Heat or frost – it doesn’t matter to me in what conditions to play.

I am slowly adapting to the Russian weather and looking forward to the first snow. I really want to see him! Hopefully I’m adapting to the cold quickly.

***

– “Zenith” for you – a springboard to Europe? Or is he ready to spend his entire career in St. Petersburg, if everything is as successful as it is now?

“I’m still too young to see that far. But I like it at Zenit. I’m ready to play here and stay if it’s the same. My goals here are to lay out as much as possible to become with the champion team.

– Malcolm is your close friend, you have known each other since childhood. Do you have a feeling that he emotionally has not yet found himself in Zenit?

– He is a great player, his career speaks for itself. Malcolm is just having a bad period right now. Perhaps in the next game he will show himself well, and the situation will change.

– Zenit has not won the Champions League for a long time, but with you they beat Malmo.

– Significant victory. Hopefully we will win a few more matches and advance to the playoffs.

– What are your expectations from Juventus?

– Good ones. With Chelsea we looked decent, we could win. But it was the victory over Malmo that gave us confidence in our abilities. I think with Juve we have every chance of winning.

– Zenit has not left the group for several years in a row.

– I really want this now – and not only me, all the players. Zenith deserves it. We need to win further.