15 products of the week from AliExpress. Most popular iPhone case with camera shutter

1. HAOFATE Silicone iPhone Case

This case broke all records in just a few months, collecting 50 thousand orders and a bunch of positive reviews.

Why not? Slim, pleasant to the touch, with a dense bumper against impacts and great colors. As a bonus, there is a reliable shutter that protects the cameras.

Price: from 150 from 110 rubles.

A set of 3 smart plugs will cost you a ridiculous amount of money, allowing you to automate the work of multiple home devices.

The devices are able to remotely turn on and off devices, track the current consumption and are equipped with an emergency shutdown in case of overloads.

Price: 905 RUB 872 with promo code VKExpress100

The flagship of the 2018-2019 lineup of the company that produces the famous Mi Band is now available at the price of the already mentioned bracelet.

The best way to get acquainted with a smartwatch or get a good sports activity tracker: good accuracy and a bunch of tracking modes are complemented by a good screen and decent battery life.

Price: 6800 RUB 4304 with promo code WOWHIT600

Another useful smart home component is available at a big discount on AliExpress: switches from the partner brand Xiaomi, compatible with Mi Home and HomeKit.

Wall-mounted, transforming connected luminaires into “smart” ones. Modifications for 1, 2 and 3 keys are available.

Price: 690 416 RUB with promo code GOFORSALE150

Not a bad copy of that very MagSafe. There is no Apple certification, but fifteen hundred orders and fifty positive reviews indicate that the accessory is fully operational.

The “Chinese” works not only as a magnetic wireless charger for the iPhone 12 and 13, but also as a regular Qi charger for any other smartphones.

Price: 1790 1159 RUB with coupon CNNT1001

6. Case for iPhone with Squid Game

Another pretty penny case, this time in the style of an ultra-popular Korean TV series.

Among a couple of dozen thematic, this one has the most positive reviews and the most original design. Available for both old and newest models.

Price: 257 141 r

A solid means of recording the surrounding car situation, equipped with its own GPS / GLONASS module and a screen.

The kit includes a rear-view camera, like the main one, connected to the “cloud” and a smartphone via Wi-Fi (and a wire to the main module).

Price: 5300 RUB 4093 with promo code SHKOLA1500

An interesting option for a home “homemade product”: the set includes a level that is minimally sufficient in a simple installation and a solid rangefinder.

It is inconvenient to level the walls like this, but to hang a shelf, make a slope or take the simplest measurements is quite. And the price is nice.

Price: 3250 2650 RUB with promo code GOFORSALE600

The latest modification of the popular heated vest, this time equipped with a hood.

Available in 2 versions: one has a single heating zone on the back, the second already has 2. It is powered by an external battery and is not afraid of washing.

Price: 5417 4388 RUB

The wireless camcorder is equipped with a wide-angle camcorder that can be moved 360 degrees remotely, a speaker and a microphone.

Thanks to this, the developers have implemented motion recording, baby monitor and duplex call functions. The camera even knows how to greet an incoming person.

Price: 1831 1091 RUB with coupon TDCP3C10

11. Realme wireless earbuds

Currently the most affordable and balanced Chinese active noise canceling headphones. I use it for 3 months, the flight is normal.

They sound good, noise reduction works correctly, there is a working transparency mode. There is only one drawback – you cannot switch ANC modes without an application.

Price: 6497 2651 RUB with promo code PUMPKIN200

A classic modification of the flip-case for Apple tablets made of artificial leather. Available in modifications for all current Pro models.

Outside there is a pocket for cards. There is a whole set of them inside, which will allow you to lay out the necessary documents, notes and something useful.

Price: 996 RUB 817

A set of nibs for the first and second generation Apple Pencils with full support for the features you need.

Includes 6 tips, differing in rigidity and diameter. There is a suitable one for every job.

Price: 1492 1118 RUB

14. Baseus car charger

The latest adapter from the car connector from 12V to one USB-A and USB-C, one of which is capable of delivering up to 100 watts, charging even laptops.

A couple of others are rated to output 30 watts at the same time as the above. Enough for everything, just keep an eye on the state of the wiring.

Price: 2664 1981 RUB with coupon RU160WQC

15. Wireless Joystick GameSir

Compact game controller that can be connected to Apple smartphones and tablets, Android devices, laptop and desktop PCs.

It boasts impressive autonomy, well-thought-out ergonomics and excellent quality.

Price: 2018 rub. with promo code PUMPKIN200

