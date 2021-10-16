20 schoolchildren poisoned in Klin – Incidents

MOSCOW, October 16. / TASS /. The Klin city prosecutor’s office began checking after information about the poisoning of 20 schoolchildren. This was reported by the press service of the Moscow region prosecutor’s office.

“The prosecutor’s office organized a check of information about the poisoning of schoolchildren in the Klin urban district. According to preliminary data, 20 children have applied to medical institutions with complaints of poor health,” the supervisory agency’s Telegram channel said. The press service noted that based on the results of the audit, a legal assessment will be given to compliance with the requirements of federal legislation. If there are grounds, measures of the prosecutor’s response will be taken.

The press service of the Main Investigation Department (GSO) of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Moscow Region clarified that with signs of food poisoning, students from one of the Klin schools turned to doctors on October 15. The State Investigative Committee of the region organized an inspection on this fact. “At present, all children have received the necessary medical assistance and nothing threatens their health,” the press service said.

On this situation, the investigators questioned the officials of the educational institution, demanded the necessary documentation from them. Rospotrebnadzor employees took samples of the products that the children ate, they were sent for examination. “A complex of verification measures is being carried out, based on the results of which a procedural decision will be made,” the press service added.

Six schoolchildren hospitalized with food poisoning remain in the hospital. “At present, all those who applied have received the necessary medical care, six children are being hospitalized in a medical institution,” Olga Vradiy, a representative of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, told TASS.

The Klin city prosecutor’s office has also begun an investigation into the poisoning of children.