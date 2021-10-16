30 more rapid testing points for coronavirus to open in Moscow – Society

MOSCOW, October 15. / TASS /. Another 30 points of rapid testing for coronavirus will open in Moscow from Monday, October 18, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, told reporters on Friday.

“Today we have opened 20 points in the MFC, in shopping centers, and from the 18th, another 30 will be opened in such a way as to cover the population on a large scale,” Sobyanin said.

The head of the city examined the coronavirus vaccination center, which was recently reopened in GUM, as well as an express testing point for the antigen of the pathogen COVID-19.

According to Sobyanin, express tests appeared almost simultaneously with PCR tests, but their quality at first left much to be desired. The Mayor noted that today the quality of express tests is already quite high, the efficiency is 80%.

According to the mayor, the detection rate of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus during rapid testing is about 4%. “This is a high percentage for any testing. I hope this will be such an effective direction for the prevention of covid,” Sobyanin said.

The mayor thanked everyone who works in express laboratories and vaccination points, and again called on citizens to get vaccinated, since “today there is no other way to protect yourself.” First of all, Sobyanin noted, this is important for the elderly.

As noted in the materials of the press service of the mayor of the capital, in GUM since October 11, 876 people have undergone express testing for coronavirus, of 33 of them the test showed a positive result.

Increased incidence

The increase in the incidence of covid in Moscow per week is 20-30%, so it is very important to comply with sanitary measures, get tested and get vaccinated for everyone who has not yet done so, Sobyanin said.

“In Moscow, unfortunately, there is a significant increase in covid, 20-30% per week. These are very high growth rates,” the mayor said.

He emphasized that, in addition to complying with sanitary rules, there are two more areas for the prevention of the fight against covid: timely mass testing in order to fix the sick person in time, ensure his isolation and timely treatment, and vaccination.