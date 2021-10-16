30,000 cheaper. Prices for the premium iPhone 12 Pro Max fell in Russia

iPhone 12 Pro Max was presented in November 2020 at a recommended price of 110 thousand rubles. Against the background of the release of models of the new line of iPhone 13, last year’s devices began to compare favorably with their cost. So, already in some stores, the price of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has reached 82 thousand rubles. Look for the lowest prices in our catalog, and here you can see popular offers for your region:

iPhone 12 Pro Max has incorporated the best features of a flagship. It received the largest display of any Apple smartphone – 6.7 inches, as well as the best camera of any model in its line. Read more about the smartphone in the Hi-Tech Mail.ru review.

A more budget-friendly triple camera option is the iPhone 12 Pro. With the release of the new line, the price for this owner of a bright 6.1-inch screen has dropped noticeably:

If the camera and size are not that important, then you can pay attention to the iPhone 12 mini:

What competitors have

Take a look at the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 and its larger version, the S21 +. Each model received frameless Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens, the refresh rate is automatically adjusted from 10 to 120 Hz, depending on the content being viewed.

Xiaomi in Russia has the Mi 11, a flagship with a large 6.81-inch OLED display curved on all sides:

For a budget flagship, check out the Poco X3 Pro. The smartphone received a 6.67-inch display with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz:

