75 years ago, on the eve of the execution, Hermann Goering committed suicide

Hermann Goering is Hitler’s closest ally, who went with him through all the hardships of “his struggle”, through all the undertakings and adventures that in the 1930s and 1940s led the Nazis to the heights of power in Germany and the conquest of almost all of Europe, and then to a natural collapse. Goering was awarded a huge number of titles, the most important duties and functions were assigned to him, and many of the difficult tasks that the Fuehrer set for him, Goering really solved quite successfully, at least in the way required by the German military machine. He was considered the second person after Adolf Hitler in the Nazi party, and by the law of June 29, 1941, he was officially appointed Hitler’s successor and his deputy in case the Fuhrer, for any reason, could not fulfill his duties “even for a short period.”

Nevertheless, after the defeat of the Third Reich in the dock of the Nuremberg Trials, the Vice-Fuehrer did not immediately realize that he was now the gallows number 1, he continued to fight with his inherent oratorical skill and was truly shocked by the verdict. “Field marshals are not hanged,” he hissed through clenched teeth, according to witnesses. The judges refused to replace hanging with execution, but unknown persons hid poison for Goering – he kept it under the rim of the toilet seat. Three hours before the execution, the body of the Nazi was found in his cell.

And it all began more than worthily. Born in 1893 into the family of an influential official, a personal friend of Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, Goering from his youth built a military career, as his father had desired. He began World War I as an infantry officer, but soon achieved a transfer to an air squadron and quickly grew up there in one of the most famous German aces, shot down 22 enemy aircraft, was awarded the Iron Cross of the 1st and 2nd class, other orders, led a fighter squadron The Richthofen is the most famous air unit of the German army, named after the legendary “Red Baron” Manfred von Richthofen.

However, Germany soon lost the war, lost, according to a peace treaty, including its military aviation, and Goering was accused of war crimes – bombing peaceful cities – and left his country for a while. The “brilliant officer” earned money by performing on demonstration flights in Scandinavia, where he met Karin von Kantsov, the wife of the famous Swedish gymnast, Olympic champion, whom he married in 1923. The wife got used to a luxurious life, which Goering could not provide for her at that time, and continued to accept help from her ex-husband, which for Goering was, of course, humiliating.

Goering had no reason to appreciate the peaceful life and power of the “national traitors” who signed an agreement with the Entente, and in 1922, after returning to Germany, he quickly became friends with Hitler, joined the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, and then created and Together with Ernst Rohm, he led the paramilitary units of the SA brownshirt stormtroopers.

Together with these detachments, Goering, shoulder to shoulder with Hitler, participated in the famous Munich Beer Putsch – the failed Nazi coup attempt on November 8 and 9, 1923, which ended in the death of 16 Nazis, 4 policemen and the arrest of all the instigators, except for Goering and Hess, who fled to Austria. The people did not support them. Goering was seriously injured, but he was sheltered and sheltered in his home by Robert Ballin, a Jew, whom Goering would later release from the concentration camp in gratitude.

Hess later nevertheless returned to Germany as a sign of solidarity with the Partyigenosse, was convicted along with his accomplices, and Hitler personally forbade the crippled Goering to return through his lawyer, ordered him to “take care of himself for future battles,” so Goering, illegally taken out of Germany by his wife, who -that time he lived and was treated in Austria, Italy and Sweden, until the putschists were amnestied in 1927.

In 1928, Goering, along with 11 other Nazi deputies, was elected to the Reichstag, and in 1932, when the NSDAP received 230 seats there and became the largest party in Germany, he became chairman of the Reichstag and remained so until 1945, although the next year the role this institution has become purely decorative. This was followed by a farce with the burning of the Reichstag and the accusation of communists in it. Further, Goering participated in the merger of the police with stormtroopers, various kinds of purges of the police and the bureaucracy, the creation of a system of political investigation and suppression of the opposition, the secret political police of the Gestapo, which he also headed, and, finally, in the organization “Nights of the Long Knives” June 30, 1934, when Hitler and his closest associates physically got rid of ill-managed potential competitors in the leadership of the SA assault detachments, primarily from Ernst Rohm.

Before the war, it was Goering who played a crucial role in the transfer of the German economy to a war footing, as well as in the first secret and then in the open revival of the German air force, that is, the organization of the Luftwaffe, which he led throughout the Second World War.

Back in the days of the Weimar Republic, which did not accept the restrictions imposed by the Versailles Treaty on military aviation, a joint aviation school with the USSR was organized in Lipetsk, in which both German and Soviet pilots were trained, and the instructors and material base were provided by the German side. They also sometimes try to associate the activities of this secret school with the future “Reich Minister of Aviation and Reichsmarshal of the Greater German Reich.” These rumors were mentioned, in particular, by Valentin Pikul in his unfinished novel “Square of the Fallen Fighters”, and in 2002 German journalist Erich Wisner described a certain romantic story involving “the Russian mistress of the Nazi Reichsmarshal Nadya Goryacheva”. However, there is no real evidence of this story, and already in 1933 the school in Lipetsk was closed at the initiative of the German side “as unnecessary.” Nevertheless, over a decade of the Lipetsk school, hundreds of pilots and aircraft mechanics were trained from both sides, who then converged on each other in the battles of the Great Patriotic War.

After the injuries sustained during the Beer Putsch, Goering began to have serious health problems. His metabolism was disturbed, after which Goering began to gain excess weight and later became the object of ridicule of Soviet cartoonists. In addition, he developed an addiction to morphine, with which Goering fought with varying success, sometimes he even ended up in psychiatric clinics.

Since 1942, Goering’s activity has noticeably decreased, and his influence is also declining, he increasingly hears criticism from Hitler and other top Reich functionaries, but still formally remains “number two” and is not touched. Apparently, the Vice-Fuehrer was not so stupid and exalted – and quickly realized to which ending everything was moving. He tried to enjoy the appropriated riches at least one last time – he paid more and more attention to his personal life, hunting and luxurious festivities, rebuilt an unprecedented palace, collected an extensive collection of works of art from plundered museums of the occupied countries, and at the end of 1942, at Hitler’s headquarters, he declared “ production “to Albert Speer:” We will still rejoice if after this war Germany maintains its borders until 1933. “

Goering may not have possessed pathological cruelty, his anti-Semitism was largely feigned to fit his environment, but he did not hesitate to sign all documents on the “final solution of the Jewish question”, and these signatures were shown to him in Nuremberg. This is all the same “banality of evil”, in the words of the German-American philosopher Hannah Arendt. Mercy and attempts to somehow suspend the ruthless war machine were also not observed in him, although he tried to justify himself by not supporting Hitler in his thoughtless desire to attack the Soviet Union, and tried to cite counterarguments: all countries were seizing territories, conducting ethnic cleansing and destroy their political opponents. On November 25, 1941, he said this to Italian Foreign Minister Galeazzo Ciano: “This winter in Russia will die of starvation from 20 to 30 million people. Maybe this is for the best: some peoples need to be reduced. “

When the war was already lost, and Hitler publicly accused Goering of failing to organize air defense, the “Reichsmarschall” decided to act. On April 23, 1945, he addressed Hitler by telegram, recalled his “succession” in accordance with the law of June 29, 1941, and offered to take over the functions of the head of the government. Moreover, he announced that if he did not receive an answer in the near future, then “by default” he would consider it as consent. In response, Hitler stripped Goering of all ranks and positions, appointing Grand Admiral Karl Dönitz to succeed him, expelled him from the party and ordered his arrest (but did not execute him). On May 5, the SS detachment transferred Goering’s guards to units of his native Luftwaffe, after which the Reichsmarshal was released, and on May 8 he voluntarily surrendered to the American troops and was held for some time as an honorary prisoner, which caused understandable indignation of the devastated Europe and the USSR.

But in the end, the verdict of the Nuremberg Tribunal actually named Goering the main war criminal of all survivors, so that the desire of the second person in the Nazi party to become the first was fully realized.