8 star daughters who are completely different from their mothers

Claudia Zemtsova, 9 years old
Daughter of Christina Orbakaite and Mikhail Zemtsov
According to the singer’s fans, Christina Orbakaite and her daughter are not very similar. But from her father, businessman Mikhail Zemtsov, Claudia inherited expressive facial features.
Nala Ariela Aubrey, 13
Daughter of Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubrey
The daughter of actress Halle Berry and fashion model Gabriel Aubrey has a rather bright appearance, but at the same time she is completely different from any of her parents. The girl inherited only height from her father: at the age of 12, she had already crossed the 165 cm line.
Anna (Shena) Shulgina, 28 years old
Daughter of Valeria and Alexander Shulgin
In many interviews, the aspiring star of the scene stated that she did not look like her mother, not only externally, but also internally. And yet the constant comparison of the creative repertoire and stage images for the singers cannot be avoided.
Coco Riley Arquette, 17
Daughter of Courtney Cox and David Arquette
Coco is the only daughter of the Friends star, whom she gave birth to while married to actor David Arquette. Heiress Courtney often surprises fans with her talents: in particular, she sings beautifully.
Lydia Chistyakova, 14 years old
Daughter of Glucose and Alexander Chistyakov
The daughter of Natalia Chistyakova-Ionova (Glucose) and businessman Alexander Chistyakov is engaged in creativity and is in search of herself. In family photographs, it is quite difficult to discern the external similarity between the singer and her eldest daughter. However, perhaps it’s all about the eccentric image of the girl?
Valentina Lima-Jaric (12 years old) and Sienna Lima-Jaric (9 years old)
Daughters of Adriana Lima and Marko Jarić
The heirs of Victoria’s Secret “angel” Adriana Lima and Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić are real dad’s daughters. But from the star mom they got the photogenicity and love for the camera.
Aaradya Bachchan, 10 years old
Daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan
Aaradya is one of the most popular girls in India, thanks in large part to her star parent who won the Miss World 1994 title. Contrary to the expectations of fans, the heiress of Aishwarya did not inherit her appearance, but she took in full her mother’s natural charm.