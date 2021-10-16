A drunken man in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug attacked the Russian Guardsmen with an ax – RT in Russian

A drunken man in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug with a knife and an ax attacked first his wife and children, and then the officers of the Russian Guard who arrived at the scene of the conflict.

This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the press service of the Ural District of the Russian Guard.

“The crew of the non-departmental security of the Rosgvardia Directorate for Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – Yugra prevented an attack by a drunken aggressive brawler, armed with knives and an ax, on a woman and her two minor children in a village near Surgut,” the statement says.

It is clarified that the Rosgvardia officers who arrived at the scene of the conflict heard women’s screams and children’s crying outside the door, and then entered the room. The man who saw the Rosguards, first threw a knife at them, which fell into the chest part of the bulletproof vest of one of the security forces, and then again threw the knife and swung the ax.

The National Guard used service weapons, and then provided medical assistance to the attacker.

Earlier, the police detained a 48-year-old man who attacked two customers with an ax in a shop in northern Moscow.