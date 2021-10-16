A Russian girl was beaten by a crowd in Uzbekistan. “Bring it to Russia”

The attackers shouted Russophobic slogans

In Uzbekistan, one man and two women beat a Russian girl after crashing into her car in a courtyard parking lot. The beating was accompanied by Russophobic shouts.

“I just wanted to come up and say, ‘Your car hit my car.’ At that moment I was hit on the head. They shouted: “Russians, bring yourself to Russia,” the girl’s words “Constantinople” conveyed.

It is noted that despite the fact that the incident had witnesses, the police sided with the attackers. A criminal case was brought against the girl who received a head injury for hooliganism.

Earlier, the president of the All-Russian public organization “Federation of Migrants of Russia” Vadim Kozhenov said that 150 thousand migrant workers from Uzbekistan would be able to return to Russia. Also, 150 thousand migrants from Tajikistan were amnestied. For migrants in Russia, they plan to launch the Labor Migration Online service to help them find work, the VSE42.RU portal writes.