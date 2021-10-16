https://ria.ru/20211015/zaderzhanie-1754736091.html
A suspect in the rape of a schoolgirl was detained in the Astrakhan region
A fugitive prisoner suspected of two rapes was detained in the Astrakhan region, the UK said. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. In the Astrakhan region, a fugitive prisoner suspected of two rapes was detained, the Investigative Committee reported. As noted in the department, the night before in Astrakhan, a man raped a local resident, threatening with a knife. He also stole her phone. A criminal case was opened against the fugitive under articles of robbery, rape and violent acts of a sexual nature. “In the course of & lt; … & gt; operational-search activities of employees of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Astrakhan Region and the Ministry of Internal Affairs on October 15, the suspect was detained, he turned out to be a 29-year-old resident of the Ulyanovsk Region,” the message says. Earlier it became known that 10 October in the Kirovsky district of Volgograd, a 15-year-old schoolgirl was returning home in the evening when she was attacked and raped by an unknown person, after which she disappeared. The investigation was able to establish the identity of the suspect – he turned out to be 29-year-old Dmitry Milokhov, who escaped from a colony-settlement in the Ulyanovsk region, where he was serving a sentence for a property crime. In addition, a case of negligence due to improper performance of official duties to control the special contingent by an employee is being investigated. colony in the Ulyanovsk region, because of which the prisoner managed to escape.
