A teenager with a Lego gun causes a stir in southern Germany

A teenager with a Lego gun caused a stir in southern Germany





BERLIN, October 16 – RIA Novosti. A teenager with a Lego weapon caused a commotion in German Lindau, the police after an alarm call pulled numerous detachments to the restaurant where the young man was walking, according to the press service of the Bavarian state police. The incident occurred yesterday in the city of Lindau, located on the island of the same name on Bodensee. “The guest of the Sünfzen restaurant was surprised a lot when he saw a young man dressed in camouflage with, apparently, a gun in his hands, who was walking back and forth along Maximilianstrasse. several police patrols, including the federal police, have been pulled together. It turned out that we are talking about a toy weapon, “the police said in a statement. Local media clarify that it is a” gun “assembled from Lego parts. What prompted the young man to walk in a public place in this form is not specified, but the police say that he will be fined “in accordance with the criminal code.”

