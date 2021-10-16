A witness to the conflict in the Moscow metro said she became the accused

https://ria.ru/20211016/konflikt-1754870765.html

The witness of the scuffle at the Tekstilshchiki station will be punished

A witness to the conflict in the Moscow metro said that she became an accused – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

The witness of the scuffle at the Tekstilshchiki station will be punished

A resident of Moscow said that she could be punished for using obscene language in a public place. Initially, she witnessed the conflict on … RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

2021-10-16T18: 01

2021-10-16T18: 01

2021-10-16T18: 01

incidents

Moscow subway

Moscow

underground

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. A resident of Moscow said that she could be punished for using obscene language in a public place. Initially, she witnessed the conflict at the Tekstilshchiki metro station. The woman denies any accusations against her. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet commented on this message. The incident at the Tekstilshchiki station took place on October 12, the passengers entered into a skirmish in an electric train car because a company of men showed aggression against a woman. No one was hurt as a result of the conflict. Today, three participants in the scuffle were detained, the investigation intends to petition for the selection of a preventive measure for the defendants.

Moscow

2021

