About 20 children were poisoned in a school near Moscow | In Russia | 10/16/2021

Mass poisoning of children occurred at a school in the Moscow region town of Klin.

According to REN TV, the incident took place the day before. At about 9 am the children had breakfast, and at about 11 o’clock they became ill. At the moment, six children remain in the hospital. According to preliminary data, there are first-graders among the poisoned.

As the parents of the children said, the cooks quit their jobs at the school, and college students allegedly worked in their place. There is no confirmation of this information yet.

Local resident Anna, the aunt of one of the hospitalized students, told reporters REN TVthat the child was lying under a dropper.

“I was lying under a dropper, severe dehydration. No diagnosis has been made yet. And children continue to enter, including both junior grades and high school students. The situation is incomprehensible. There is no feedback from the school, they refer to rotavirus. But rotavirus means, that everyone in the family had to get sick. The children got sick after tomorrow, and the whole day the children got sick – vomiting, diarrhea. The state is terrible “, – said the interlocutor of journalists.

According to her, the children in the lesson “held on by the head, some by the belly.” For breakfast, the children were served an omelet, and for lunch, “pasta and soup, very salty, inedible.”