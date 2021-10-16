Alitalia could not save

The largest Italian airline Alitalia, founded in 1946, ceases to exist due to bankruptcy. At 22:05 (23:05 Moscow time) her last flight – AZ1586 – will take off from the city of Cagliari on the island of Sardinia and deliver 177 passengers to the Fiumicino international airport in Rome.

The flight will be performed by one of the most experienced pilots of civil aviation in Italy, Andrea Gioia, who has been with the company since 1989 and has flown about 15 thousand hours during this time. From October 15, the country’s leading air carrier will be the state-owned company Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), created in October last year by the decision of the Italian government.

The authorities then talked about “investing in the future” and “restarting the air transport system,” RIA Novosti recalls. In their opinion, the creation of the ITA is intended to support the competitiveness of national business and tourism.

The fact of the bankruptcy of Alitalia speaks of the failure of many years of attempts by the Italian state, national and foreign investors to save the famous airline. The latest of these attempts came in August 2014, when an agreement was reached with the Emirati Etihad Airways to sell it a 49 percent stake in the Italian national carrier. The agreement provided for the recapitalization of Alitalia for a total of 1.158 billion euros.

In a corporate referendum in April 2017, Alitalia employees rejected the anti-crisis development plan proposed by the new top management of the airline. As a result, an emergency management was introduced in Alitalia, during which the government allocated loans totaling 1.8 billion euros to the airline to continue its current operations. The total volume of state financial injections into Alitalia since 1974 amounted to about 13 billion euros.

In September of this year, the European Commission came to the conclusion that the loans provided by the government to Alitalia during the emergency administration are illegal, as they contravene EU rules on state aid. By decision of the European Commission, the Italian state must collect this money from the airline with interest.

This is not the only problem with Alitalia’s bankruptcy. Three extraordinary commissioners still continue to pay off the staff of the company, which employed 10.5 thousand people. It was only the night before that they notified the workers that they would be paid the second half of their September wages, which they had so far been delayed.

The flight codes for Alitalia and its 52 airliners will be inherited by ITA, which will currently employ about 2,800 people. The first flight of the new air carrier will depart at 6:20 (7:20 Moscow time) from Milan Linate Airport to the city of Bari in the south of the country.

The issue of acquiring the Alitalia brand has not been resolved either. The extraordinary commissioners wanted to bail out 290 million euros for it, but the ITA management has so far offered only 90 million for the brand of the old airline and its Internet domains.

In February 2020, the second Italian air carrier, Air Italy, announced its liquidation. The cause was attributed to “persistent and structural problems in the market”.