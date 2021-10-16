Moscow, October 15. Headley Gamble, a journalist for the American television channel CNBC, published a snapshot with a copy of the Russian newspaper Kommersant. The photo appeared on her Instagram account.

Gamble was a moderator at the Russian Energy Week international forum. The material from Gas to Gas was dedicated to the event.

The front page of the newspaper features a photo of a journalist with Russian President Vladimir Putin. True, most of the photo is taken not by Headley Gamble herself, but by her long legs.

“My best angle (My best angle. – Ed. Note)”, – the American signed the post.

The journalist behaved rather annoyingly during the forum. She asked the Russian president several times about gas supplies to Europe. The head of state showed patience and even answered her with a compliment, adding once again that Moscow is not cutting back on gas supplies to the European Union.

Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail admired Vladimir Putin’s politeness. They praised him for his composure and said that he patiently put Headley Gamble in his place.

The British even stated that they believed the words of the Russian leader about gas supplies more than the statements of their authorities. They are sure that official London is only busy trying to present Russia in an unfavorable light.