American presenter boasted photos with Putin

The host of the CNBC channel Headley Gamble posted on her Instagram profile pictures of President Vladimir Putin from the plenary session of the Russian Energy … RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. CNBC host Headley Gamble posted on her Instagram profile pictures of President Vladimir Putin from the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum, where she worked as a moderator. On the front page, the publication posted a photo showing the journalist’s legs against the background of the Russian president sitting to her side. “My best angle,” Gamble joked. She posted several more photos on her account. In one of them, the CNBC presenter takes the stage ahead of the Russian leader. In the description of the shot, the woman drew the attention of subscribers to her “domineering” gait. Many users in the comments supported the reporter and congratulated her on an outstanding interview. However, not everyone shared this position. “Putin, like a real gentleman, let the lady go ahead,” said one of the Instagram users. “The president prevailed in the discussion, and now you are trying to prove to everyone that you were holding yourself well,” said another commentator. The plenary session of the REW Forum took place on Wednesday. Gamble asked Putin several questions regarding the export of Russian energy to the Western market. As the president himself noted, the conversation on gas did not work out, since she had incorrect data on supplies.

