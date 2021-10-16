https://ria.ru/20211015/foto-1754749778.html
Embarrassed at a meeting with Putin, a journalist tried to justify herself
American presenter boasted photos with Putin – Russia news today
Embarrassed at a meeting with Putin, a journalist tried to justify herself
The host of the CNBC channel Headley Gamble posted on her Instagram profile pictures of President Vladimir Putin from the plenary session of the Russian Energy … RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021
2021-10-15T15: 10
2021-10-15T15: 10
2021-10-15T17: 56
in the world
USA
vladimir putin
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754531264_684-0:3144:1384_1920x0_80_0_0_a66244c13a1b1a9fd4f6dfd443cd8e25.jpg
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. CNBC host Headley Gamble posted on her Instagram profile pictures of President Vladimir Putin from the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum, where she worked as a moderator. On the front page, the publication posted a photo showing the journalist’s legs against the background of the Russian president sitting to her side. “My best angle,” Gamble joked. She posted several more photos on her account. In one of them, the CNBC presenter takes the stage ahead of the Russian leader. In the description of the shot, the woman drew the attention of subscribers to her “domineering” gait. Many users in the comments supported the reporter and congratulated her on an outstanding interview. However, not everyone shared this position. “Putin, like a real gentleman, let the lady go ahead,” said one of the Instagram users. “The president prevailed in the discussion, and now you are trying to prove to everyone that you were holding yourself well,” said another commentator. The plenary session of the REW Forum took place on Wednesday. Gamble asked Putin several questions regarding the export of Russian energy to the Western market. As the president himself noted, the conversation on gas did not work out, since she had incorrect data on supplies.
https://ria.ru/20211014/kompliment-1754606960.html
USA
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754531264_413: 03144:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f6af579ec778bfd92bd0b87861a8d806.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, vladimir putin, russia
American presenter boasted photos with Putin
“My best angle,” Gamble joked.
She posted a few more photos on her account. In one of them, the CNBC presenter takes the stage ahead of the Russian leader. In the description of the shot, the woman drew the attention of subscribers to her “domineering” gait.
Many users in the comments supported the reporter and congratulated her on the outstanding interview. However, not everyone shared this position.
“Putin, like a real gentleman, let the lady go ahead,” said one of the Instagram users.
“The President prevailed in the discussion, and now you are trying to prove to everyone that you have held up well,” said another commentator.
The plenary session of the REW Forum took place on Wednesday. Gamble asked Putin several questions regarding the export of Russian energy to the Western market. As the president himself noted, the conversation on gas did not work out, since she had incorrect data on supplies.
October 14, 05:12 PM
Bulgarians see hidden meaning in Putin’s compliment to CNBC journalist