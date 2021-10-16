Amphibious search engines headed to the Soyuz landing area with a film crew

Amphibious search and rescue vehicles moved from the Kazakh cities of Zhezkazgan and Karalyk to the landing area of ​​the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with a film crew, which included actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, as well as cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky.

This was reported in the Central Military District.

“The ground group includes four high-cross-country search and evacuation vehicles“ Blue Bird ”, which will deliver a brigade of military medics and equipment for the safe evacuation of astronauts. In addition, the column includes a special crane for evacuating the descent vehicle. Two cars are already in the reserve landing area of ​​the Republic of Kazakhstan, “RIA Novosti quotes the Central Military District.

The landing of the Soyuz MS-18 descent vehicle is scheduled for the morning of October 17.

On October 5, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying Peresild and Shipenko was launched from the Vostok site of the Baikonur cosmodrome.

At about 18:00 Moscow time, the crew arrived at the ISS to shoot the feature film “Challenge”.