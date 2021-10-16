Angelina Jolie posted on Instagram a letter from a girl from Afghanistan :: Politics :: RBC

Angelina Jolie

In the first post on her official Instagram account, actress and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie supported the people of Afghanistan and published a letter from an Afghan teenage girl.

In the letter, the girl tells how life in the country changed after the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) came to power. According to the girl, she is afraid of the Taliban and fears that women will no longer be allowed to study and work. “Some say the Taliban have changed, but I don’t think so,” she wrote.

How Afghan women lived without the Taliban and what awaits them now.



Since the creation of the account, Jolie has more than 4.6 million subscribers. In turn, the post got over 1.67 million likes.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops from the country. On August 15, militants took Kabul. Former President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Earlier, the Taliban announced plans to introduce a new management system.

During the rule of the Taliban in 1996-2001, Sharia law in the strictest interpretation was established in the country. The position of women was especially difficult. They were forbidden to receive almost any education, they could not work, play sports and were obliged to wear a burqa everywhere, they were also forbidden to move around unaccompanied by a husband or a male relative. For misdeeds there were severe corporal punishment or even execution.