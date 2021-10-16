Armenia and Karabakh reported shelling from Azerbaijan :: Politics :: RBK

“At first, several drunken militants of the opposite side engaged in hand-to-hand combat among themselves. Then an explosion occurred at their location, ”the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

During the incident, people were killed and injured, the ministry noted, stressing that the Azerbaijani army has nothing to do with what is happening.

In addition, in Baku they told about the death of their serviceman on the evening of October 14. “As a result of a sniper shot of illegal Armenian armed detachments, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army Khamzayev Afgan Bahram oglu was killed,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. The department called the incident a “deliberate provocation” and an act of terrorism.

“Decisive steps will be continued to neutralize illegal Armenian armed groups,” the country’s Defense Ministry assured.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated in the fall of 2020. On September 27, clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan began in the region, challenging the ownership of the territory.

In November, after 44 days of fighting, Yerevan and Baku, mediated by Moscow, signed a trilateral peace agreement. According to the document, the clashes stopped, Armenia pledged to transfer to Azerbaijan seven regions that it lost about 30 years ago in 1994, as well as the city of Shusha (Shushi). Russia sent almost 2,000 peacekeepers to the region to monitor compliance with the terms of the peace agreement.