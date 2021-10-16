At current pace of expansion, Volkswagen could build nearly a million electric vehicles next year

Many auto giants with decades of history behind them have now made the decision to switch to electric traction, and the Volkswagen concern, which regularly claims the status of the largest automaker, is demonstrating an impressive pace of transformation. If we rely on the statistics of the first nine months of this year, then, if the growth rate is maintained, the company can produce a million electric vehicles as early as next year.

Now, in terms of supply of battery electric vehicles, Volkswagen is approximately twice as short as Tesla, but in terms of growth rates it is ahead of it. Statistics published by the German auto giant show that Volkswagen shipped 122,000 electric vehicles in the third quarter of this year, 109% more than a year earlier. In the first nine months of this year, 293 thousand electric vehicles were shipped, which is 138% more than the result of the same period last year. By comparison, Tesla shipped 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter, an increase of 73% over the same period last year.

While maintaining the pace of deliveries, Volkswagen can deliver 391 thousand electric vehicles by the end of 2021, and Tesla – more than two times more. Ideally, Elon Musk’s company aims to break the emblematic milestone of one million electric vehicles delivered this year. For Volkswagen, this milestone will be achievable next year, if we talk only about battery electric vehicles, and if we take into account rechargeable hybrids, the German automaker will deliver a million copies this year.

One of the secrets to the success of Volkswagen’s electric vehicles is its wider range of models. At Tesla, it is limited to four models, the Cybertruck pickup and the Roadster sports car are obviously delayed until 2023, and in these conditions, the fate of the “people’s” electric car of the American brand for $ 25,000 remains uncertain. Volkswagen statistics take into account electric vehicles of all brands included in the concern, although the share of the title brand still accounts for up to 57% of deliveries. Audi management, for example, recently announced that the brand’s electric cars are already more profitable in production than cars with internal combustion engines. The electric Porsche Taycan has surpassed the segment icon Porsche 911 in popularity this year. Everything indicates that the concern is moving at full speed to the status of the market leader, although Tesla promises to increase the supply of electric vehicles by 50% per year, at least.