Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies involvement in incident in Karabakh

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies involvement in incident in Karabakh – RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies involvement in incident in Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that it was not involved in the incident in Karabakh. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

2021-10-15

2021-10-15T01: 45

2021-10-15T01: 45

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said it was not involved in the incident in Karabakh. Earlier, the Defense Ministry of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said that six soldiers were injured on Thursday as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side. State Minister (Head of Government) of Karabakh Artak Beglaryan later announced the stabilization of the situation along the entire length of the contact line. In Baku, they claim that there was “a shootout between illegal Armenian armed groups.” At the end of September 2020, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, which became a continuation of a long-term conflict and led to casualties among the civilian population. The parties made several attempts to conclude a truce, but the tripartite agreement reached on the night of November 10 turned out to be successful. With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. Also, in particular, Yerevan handed over to Baku the Kelbajar and Lachin regions, as well as part of the Aghdam region, which in the interwar period were under the control of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. In addition, Russian peacekeepers are stationed in the region.

2021

