Bali earthquake kills three people
An earthquake in Bali killed three people – Russia news today
Bali earthquake kills three people
At least three people were killed, seven were injured in an earthquake on the Indonesian island of Bali, Xinhua news agency reports citing local … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T07: 29
2021-10-16T07: 29
2021-10-16T10: 40
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. At least three people were killed and seven were injured in the earthquake on the Indonesian island of Bali, according to the USGS, the 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the eastern part of the island at 23.18 UTC Friday, according to the USGS. 02.18 Saturday Moscow time). The outbreak lies at a depth of 10 kilometers. The head of the operational team of the disaster management agency for Bali province said two people died in Bangli County and another in Karangasem. He added that seven more people on the island were injured.
