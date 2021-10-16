Bastrykin will study Vsevolozhsk “under a magnifying glass” after the scandal, because of which all investigators are ready to leave – Vlast – News of St. Petersburg

“The central office has been instructed to prepare statistical data on the work of the department over the past five years, including appeals from citizens of the region that are received by the IC of Russia. If cases of negligent consideration of appeals and red tape are identified, the most stringent measures will be applied, up to the adoption of managerial decisions in relation to employees, “the UK said in a statement.

We will remind, as Fontanka wrote earlier, on the evening of October 13, after an online scam from Bastrykin, an ambulance took away 26-year-old investigator Vladislav Megrelov from the building of the Investigative Committee in Vsevolozhsk. An elderly pensioner complained about him to the head of the Investigative Committee. Her son died a year ago from carbon monoxide poisoning, it was recognized as an accident. However, the applicant is sure that he was killed by her ex-daughter-in-law or her new husband. As an argument, she spoke about a film in which she saw how a person was poisoned by placing a gas cylinder under the door. It should be noted that neither Megrelov nor the police officers who carried out the preliminary check found corpus delicti. The pensioner and her daughter share the inheritance of the deceased with her daughter-in-law and her children. We are talking about real estate with a price of about 100 million rubles.