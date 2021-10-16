Beeline promised Voronezh residents to be on their side and launched an unusual tariff

Beeline operator presented an updated brand, logo and launched a new tariff-constructor – “Your solution”

According to the press service of the company, the name of the brand now always has a lowercase spelling: “In recent years, people are increasingly declining and writing with a small letter many words. Beeline strives to be closer to people. At the center of the updated beeline brand is an ordinary person with his character, worries and needs. ” The slogan has also changed: “On your side.”

As part of the brand renewal, the operator launched a new tariff “Your solution”, which gives full transparency of charges due to the fact that you can choose an individual package of minutes and gigabytes, the subscription fee includes unlimited instant messengers and a Beeline TV service with 20 channels (for viewing on smartphones, computers or smart TVs). By the end of the first month of using the new tariff, a personal offer will be generated for each subscriber based on his consumption.

“Your solution” from Beeline is a new personal approach to our clients. Now we take into account the interests of everyone and are ready to find the best and most useful conditions for them, ”said Svetlana Kirsanova, executive vice president for retail business of the Beeline.

The subscriber who subscribes to the “Your Solution” tariff can at any time change the package of minutes and GB within the available combinations, as well as select and change the set of additional options. In this case, the amount of the subscription fee will change and a new billing period will start.

The volume of services included, the conditions for their provision, the amount of the subscription fee depend on the region of connection. All the details about the current line of tariff plans and their conditions can be found on the website.

You can manage the tariff using a mobile application. As part of the brand renewal, the operator introduced a new mobile application – now it is called not “My Beeline”, but Beeline. An Android version is already available on Google Play. A version for iOS devices will appear in the App Store shortly.

“We expect that the capabilities of the new Beeline application will replace our customers going to the sales office,” said Nikita Cheprasov, director of Internet solutions for beeline.

What the Beeline is doing to be on your side can be seen in the film at the link

12+