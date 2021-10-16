Beeline rebranded and immediately released a tariff plan with a maximum of settings. Details





In the tariff scale of “Beeline” there was an offer “Your solution”, which allows you to configure a dozen different parameters. SMS messages are removed from it by default, although they can be included in the price, plus there is the ability to connect unlimited on social networks, video services and streaming music. The prices and volumes of minutes and traffic will differ for different regions.

Subtle tariff tuning

The telecom operator “Beeline” immediately after the rebranding and the choice of a new logo launched a new tariff plan “Your decision”. As its representatives told CNews, the main distinguishing feature of the tariff is the huge number of possible settings.

First of all, you can customize the number of minutes of conversation and gigabytes of mobile traffic included in the monthly fee. The offered volumes directly depend on the selected region. For example, residents of Moscow can choose from 200 to 1200 minutes and from 15 to 75 GB. The subscription fee will vary between 520 and 880 rubles. per month.

For residents of some regions of Russia, the new Beeline tariff will be more profitable than for others

Meanwhile, Russians living in Cheboksary will pay less for the tariff than Muscovites, but they will not get the metropolitan volume of minutes and traffic. They will be able to count on 5-50 GB of Internet and 300-1000 minutes of calls. The monthly subscription fee will be from 300 to 600 rubles. per month. After a month, the remaining minutes and gigabytes burn out and do not go into a new billing period.

Additional options

The subscription fee of the new “Your Solution” tariff does not provide for a package of outgoing SMS-messages (hereinafter, the Moscow version of the tariff is given as an example). Those who still use this type of communication, which is outdated in 2021, will be able to connect 100 SMS in exchange for 30 rubles. per month.

When choosing the cheapest version of the tariff, users will always have access to unlimited messengers – Telegram, WhatsApp, Viber, Skype and SnapChat. The Beeline TV service will also be free, and if the free messengers can be turned off manually, then this will not work with Beeline TV.

Moscow version of the tariff with all available options. Click to enlarge

More expensive versions of the tariff allow you to listen to music on the Internet without wasting traffic – this applies to Apple Music, Spotyfy and Yandex.muzyka. Also, traffic will not be counted on social networks Vkontakte, Odnoklassniki, Instagram and Facebook.

If you choose the basic version of the tariff, then you will have to pay 25 rubles for the inclusion of unlimited music and social networks. and 50 rubles. per month respectively. Also, regardless of the selected volume of minutes and gigabytes, unlimited will not apply to calls within the Beeline network or video services. Its connection is estimated at 100 and 50 rubles. per month respectively.

In total, if you connect all the available options and select the maximum packages of minutes and traffic, then for Moscow the monthly cost of the “Your Solution” tariff will be 1,060 rubles. Residents of Cheboksary will pay 780 rubles.

Personal offer and transition conditions

Representatives of Beeline told CNews that “by the end of the first month of using the new tariff, a personal configuration proposal will be formed for each subscriber, based on his current needs for communication services.” When asked by CNews about which criteria a personal offer is formed, and what is included in the definition of “current needs of a subscriber,” they said: “To form a personal offer, we evaluate how exactly our subscriber uses communication services – how many minutes he spends for voice calls, how much GB is used during a certain period of time, which services he uses more actively (for example, social networks, streaming video and music). ” Also, the editors of CNews found out why Beeline decided to set for different regions not only different cost of the tariff itself, but also different volumes of minutes and traffic included in it. According to the operator’s representatives, “this is facilitated by a different market situation in the regions.”

How to optimize team and test management system costs Business

According to the information on the site, both new and existing Beeline subscribers can connect to the tariff. The first ones just need to conclude an agreement with the operator at any sales office and buy a SIM card with the selected tariff.

For existing subscribers, the transition to the tariff plan will be free if more than 30 days have passed since the previous change of the tariff plan. In other cases, the cost of the transition will be 200 rubles. (for Moscow). There is no additional charge for changing the terms of the tariff.

Rebranding and new logo

Together with the new tariff “Your decision” the operator “Beeline” changed the logo and abandoned the slogan “Live on the bright side”. In fact, this is the first rebranding of the company in 16 years – the last time this happened in 2005.

The color palette has not changed, but the logo remains recognizable. The operator’s name is now spelled as “Beeline”, and not as “Beeline”. The new slogan of the company is “On your side”.

The new rebranding turned out to be less ambitious compared to the global changes that took place 16 years ago

Beeline representatives told CNews that the changes “are intended to illustrate the beginning of large-scale changes in the company.” They also explained the disappearance of the capital letter from the name. “In recent years, people are more and more inclined and write with a small letter many words. And it’s not because they don’t know how to do it right. And because it is more convenient and faster that way. We strive to be closer to people. Therefore, the brand name now always has a lowercase spelling – “beeline”. This is how we focus on humanity, simplicity and digitality, ”the operator’s representatives told CNews.

The new brand was developed by Contrapunto agency from the BBDO group of agencies. The Leo Burnett Moscow agency was responsible for the development of advertising campaigns. The size of investments in the rebranding of “Beeline” does not disclose.

As it was before

CEO of “Beeline” Alexander Torbakhov told RBC that the slogan “Live on the bright side” has lost its relevance. “For that time, the slogan“ Live on the bright side ”was insanely relevant, but now the race for endless coolness drives people into depression. You should be who you are, and not meet any requirements. We want to stop asking people to be superheroes, ”he said.