before his death, Tesak wrote nine confessions and testified against his associates

According to the newspaper, the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee has completed the investigation of the criminal case against a group of Tesak’s associates. They are accused of a series of murders motivated by ethnic hatred.

Lawyer Alexander Timoshenko, who is defending one of the defendants in the case of Alexei Gudilin, said that Martsinkevich began testifying against his associates in February 2020. In the same month, the investigation resumed proceedings in the case of the murder of two or more persons motivated by ethnic hatred or enmity (part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

The case was opened back in September 2007 after a video of the murder of two migrants was published on the Internet. In 2017, the investigation was suspended due to the absence of suspects.

In addition, according to Tymoshenko, during other confessions, Tesak told details of two more crimes committed in Moscow and the Smolensk region in 2003. According to the lawyer, Martsinkevich told the investigation that in Moscow the nationalists cut off the heads of two migrants, after which they allegedly sent messages to the media demanding to close the borders with the Central Asian republics. Another double murder, according to Martsinkevich, was committed near Smolensk, the lawyer said.

About ten people were involved in the case, including Andrei Kail, Alexander Lysenkov, Maxim Khotulev, Pavel Khrulevin, Alexey Gudilin and Semyon Tokmakov. The lawyer of the Martsinkevich family, Aleksey Mikhalchik, noted that Tesak himself was not among the suspects in this case.

In September 2020, Tesak was found dead in a pre-trial detention center in Chelyabinsk. The Investigative Committee claims that the neo-Nazi committed suicide, having confessed before that he was involved in two double murders. The neo-Nazi’s family and lawyer said he was tortured and forced to confess. In addition, in one of his suicide notes, Martsinkevich denied any involvement in the murders attributed to him.

