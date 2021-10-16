Better to invest in a comic cryptocurrency Dogecoin than to invest in Ukraine, – Forbes

A new critical publication about Ukraine has been published on the Forbes website under the heading “The Crisis Continues”. Its main topic was the investment climate in the country and unfulfilled expectations from the Zelensky presidency.

“Foreign businessmen are interested in having a presence in the Ukrainian market. It is a large country with a thriving IT sector, rich natural resources, great agricultural potential and a workforce with a sufficient level of education. It would seem that everything looks very attractive,” writes Forbes author Kenneth Raposa in his article “Ukraine 2021: The Crisis Continues”.

But, judging by the content of the article, this impression is misleading.

“Seven years after Russia annexed Crimea and armed and organized separatists in the Donbass, an industrial region in eastern Ukraine, the government in Kiev and the entire business class of the country are immersed in problems from which there is still no way out,” Forbes publications.

The author emphasizes that the Ukrainian government is feeling political pressure from both the Russian Federation and the United States. In the second case, the author cites as an example the lifting of sanctions from the Russian-German Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

“However, the worst enemy of Ukraine remains the Ukrainians themselves. Those who sit in the government, together with their closest allies-businessmen,” assures readers Kenneth Rapoza and moves on to the main topic of the article – the investment climate in Ukraine.

The Forbes author recalls that President Zelensky promised to make Ukraine a “promised land” for foreign capital, but this never happened.

The author cites the case of VR Global Partners, a New York-based investment firm, as one of the latest examples of what investors in Ukraine may face.

Last month, a Ukrainian court upheld Ukrzaliznytsia’s appeal against VR Global Partners, which allowed UZ not to repay its debt to Prominvestbank, which was sold to VR Global Parttners LP in 2019.

The court’s decision angered the management of the foreign company.

“This is a” kangaroo court ” Focus), trampling on justice. They acted with a lot of irregularities, – said Richard Dates, president of VR Capital Group Ltd. – In July, I was invited to the Office of President Zelensky to discuss the conflict with Ukrzaliznytsia, where the deputy head of the office, Andriy Smirnov, clearly explained that although my company’s claims are legally justified, I must bear in mind that “judges in Ukraine can be fired.” Since that meeting, we have seen incredible administrative pressure on the judiciary. Several judges were replaced. “

According to Deits, no legal system works like that, and this will not help Ukraine attract investment.

The publication also provides the results of the September study. Ukraine Business Climate Survey, held by the American Chamber of Commerce together with Citi Ukraine. The poll showed that 93% of business organizations believe that judicial reform, the rule of law, fair trials and the elimination of corruption are the first step that the Ukrainian government must take to economic growth and improve the business environment and investment climate.

“You are probably better off investing in Dogecoin,” concludes Kenneth Raposa.

Note that the cryptocurrency with the image of the dog Doge from the meme was created for a joke, but by now its capitalization reaches $ 32 billion.

Three main problems of Ukraine. There are no roads among them

The author also cites a report from the European Chamber of Audit, published on September 23, which notes that from 2016 to 2020, Ukraine retained the same three main obstacles to economic growth that were before the Maidan:

corruption

mistrust of the judiciary

monopolized market

Kenneth Rapoza adds his own observations, comparing the struggle of the Ukrainian oligarchs with the rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

“They all hate each other. Imagine that Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos would grab each other’s throats, arguing about who will fly to Mars first. Bezos would bribe judges to bankrupt Tesla, and Musk would pay the paparazzi for a photo of Bezos. in the bedroom and poured them out to his journalist friends, “writes a columnist for Forbes, noting that Zelenskiy is trying to consolidate his political power using standard Ukrainian tactics, pursuing opponents.

What will happen next?

In addition, the publication says, Ukraine is facing a crisis in the energy sector. Russia restricts gas supplies, while the Ukrainian leadership fails to stock up on coal. The current reserves of coal are at the level of 800 thousand tons, despite the fact that about 2.5 million tons are needed to pass the winter.

The author also notes that the Ukrainian banking system suffers from bad loans, high political risks and a lack of financial transparency.

The article also did not ignore the leaking of Pandora’s documents, which could negatively affect Zelensky’s popularity along with corruption, rising energy prices and the ongoing conflict with Russia.

According to the author, Western aid and foreign investment are unlikely to help correct the situation, since the Biden administration is now not up to Ukraine: the Americans are faced with their own problems, such as rising inflation in the United States and disruptions in supply chains. This is undesirable for the ruling Servant of the People party and foreign investors, who hoped that Ukraine would become the best country for investment in the entire post-Soviet space.

Kenneth Raposa is a journalist and analyst. Writes columns about the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) for Forbes. Previously worked as a reporter for the Wall Street Journal for 4.5 years, and for some time wrote for the Kyiv Post, The Nation, The Washington Times and Fox News. He was a staff reporter for the Dow Jones in Sao Paulo.