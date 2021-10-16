Bitcoin rate approached $ 63 thousand for the first time in six months :: RBC.Crypto

During the day, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price by 4%, and its capitalization has exceeded $ 1.16 billion

The price of bitcoin on the Binance crypto exchange on the night of October 16 reached $ 62.9 thousand.At 10:55 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is trading at $ 61.7 thousand, and its capitalization is $ 1.16 billion, according to CoinGecko. Over the past day, Bitcoin has risen in price by 4%. The last time the first cryptocurrency traded at this level was in mid-April of this year, when the coin renewed its historical maximum at around $ 64.8 thousand.

The rise in bitcoin price to $ 62.9 thousand may be due to the approval of the first bitcoin ETF in the United States based on bitcoin futures. According to an updated prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by ProShares, its Bitcoin Strategy ETF will begin trading on October 18.

The last wave of Bitcoin growth started on September 29, from a local price minimum of $ 40.7 thousand. For more than two weeks, the cryptocurrency has risen in price by 52%.

