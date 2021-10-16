Black Widow, Spider-Man and Hawkeye: Marvel Doppelgangers in Tiktok Host a Dinner Party

There are many cosplayers in tiktok, from those who pose as anime characters to people who dress up as superheroes in the MCU. The latter reached a new level and made a great collaboration. Recently, the media drew attention to the Russian blogger Ekaterina Shumskaya, who is surprisingly similar to the performer of the role of Black Widow Scarlett Johansson. “We are similar, but, naturally, not identical as two drops of water. Thanks to this similarity, my life is much better than it was. So far, there are only some pluses, ”she said.

One of her videos has received almost 80 million views. In it, she sits in a Black Widow costume on the couch, eats rolls and dances to Bruno Mars’ song “Leave the Door Open”. This format has become her trademark, and this track has sounded more than once. Under the video there are about 46 thousand comments not only from the Russian audience, but also from the foreign one. They all admire her resemblance to Scarlett Johansson.

One of the tiktok users even filmed a duet with the girl. He is dressed in regular clothes, but subscribers recognized him as Hawkeye due to his physical resemblance to actor Jeremy Renner.

He really looks a lot like him.

The “dinner party” with the Black Widow was also joined by Tom Holland’s doppelganger in a Spider-Man costume.

The video in which he tries on costumes has received almost 3 million views.

The official account of Disney Park drew attention to the video. “Looks like we have a new recruit,” the company wrote. “Let’s work out a contract,” the cosplayer replied.

The doppelgangers were soon joined by Tony Stark, Ant-Man and Captain America.