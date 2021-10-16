Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Receives Exclusive Generation Recognition Award

Scarlett Johansson is a six-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee who took home her first MTV award in 2013 for Best Action in a Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Avengers. We also recall that the actress was nominated for the MTV Movie & TV Awards:

  • for the best female breakthrough in Lost in Translation,
  • for the best kiss in “The Passion of Don Juan”, “The First Avenger: Another War”,
  • Best Actress in Lucy
  • for the best fight in Avengers: Infinity War.

On the subject Sacha Baron Cohen will receive an exclusive MTV award

Johansson was a BAFTA winner in 2004 and is a four-time Golden Globe nominee.

Awarded Stars of the Generation Recognition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

  • Dwayne Johnson,
  • Chris Pratt,
  • Will Smith,
  • Reese Witherspoon,
  • Robert Downey Jr.
  • Sandra Bullock,
  • Jamie Foxx,
  • Johnny Depp,
  • Ben Stiller,
  • Adam Sandler,
  • Tom Cruise,
  • Jim carrey,
  • the entire Fast and Furious franchise.

Interesting Scandal at the Golden Globe: why Tom Cruise returned all his awards

Presentation of the MTV Movie & TV Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, 5:00 am according to Kiev time.

