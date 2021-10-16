Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Receives Exclusive Generation Recognition Award

Scarlett Johansson is a six-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee who took home her first MTV award in 2013 for Best Action in a Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Avengers. We also recall that the actress was nominated for the MTV Movie & TV Awards:
- for the best female breakthrough in Lost in Translation,
- for the best kiss in “The Passion of Don Juan”, “The First Avenger: Another War”,
- Best Actress in Lucy
- for the best fight in Avengers: Infinity War.
Johansson was a BAFTA winner in 2004 and is a four-time Golden Globe nominee.
Awarded Stars of the Generation Recognition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards
- Dwayne Johnson,
- Chris Pratt,
- Will Smith,
- Reese Witherspoon,
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Sandra Bullock,
- Jamie Foxx,
- Johnny Depp,
- Ben Stiller,
- Adam Sandler,
- Tom Cruise,
- Jim carrey,
- the entire Fast and Furious franchise.
Presentation of the MTV Movie & TV Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, 5:00 am according to Kiev time.