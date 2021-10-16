https://crimea.ria.ru/20211015/chertova-dyuzhina-rekordov-svodka-po-covid-v-krymu-za-sutki-1121140880.html

Bloody dozen of records: summary on COVID in Crimea per day

Devil’s dozen of records: summary on COVID in Crimea per day – RIA Novosti Crimea, 10/15/2021

Bloody dozen of records: summary on COVID in Crimea per day

During the day, another 568 people fell ill with a new coronavirus infection in the republic. RIA Novosti Crimea, 15.10.2021

2021-10-15T09: 44

2021-10-15T09: 44

2021-10-15T10: 17

coronavirus in Crimea

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn1.img.crimea.ria.ru/img/07e4/0a/0a/1118819620_0:178:3009:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7794ab2cb924b369f713b1c008f30c.jpg

SIMFEROPOL, 15 October – RIA Novosti Crimea. During the day, another 568 people fell ill with a new coronavirus infection in the republic. Read all about the coronavirus in Crimea and Sevastopol at the link >>> This is the 13th consecutive anti-record in the republic. The previous one was established a day earlier – 552 cases were registered in the region. The increase in the incidence has been going on for two weeks already. “In total, 9,632 people are receiving treatment in Crimea, of which 5,617 are treated on an outpatient basis, another 4,015 are in hospital,” Elena Los stated on Sputnik in Crimea radio. RIA Novosti Crimea, on the eve of the next anti-records for the incidence of coronavirus infection were recorded not only in the republic, but also in Sevastopol. There were identified 258 cases. Also, the maximum number of cases in the country as a whole has been updated. According to the Republican Ministry of Health, 16 people have died from complications of the disease over the past day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,749 patients have become victims of COVID-19.

/20211014/v-sevastopole-ne-khvataet-medikov-dlya-raboty-s-kovidnymi-bolnymi-1121138787.html

RIA Novosti Crimea news.crimea@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA Novosti Crimea news.crimea@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://crimea.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA Novosti Crimea news.crimea@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn1.img.crimea.ria.ru/img/07e4/0a/0a/1118819620_140-0:2871:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e98c042375cec42343c2a41e9e7d0fc6.jpg

RIA Novosti Crimea news.crimea@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA Novosti Crimea news.crimea@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

coronavirus in Crimea