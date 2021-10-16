Borisov announced the delivery of EpiVacCorona to the first foreign country :: Society :: RBC

The vaccine of the “Vector” center will be supplied to Venezuela. Now she is already receiving the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with the help of which she is conducting mass vaccinations.

Photo: Alexey Maishev / RIA Novosti



Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that the Russian vaccine against the EpiVacCorona coronavirus will be supplied to Venezuela. He announced this during the intergovernmental commission of the two countries, the RBC correspondent reports.

“It is symbolic that Venezuela has become the first foreign state with which an agreement on the supply of EpiVacCorona has been signed, and we hope that we will soon move on to the practical implementation of this project,” he said.

Borisov said that the Venezuelan regulatory authorities have registered EpiVacCorona. He added that Russia sees significant prospects for further strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry. “It is especially pleasant to note: we are talking not only about shipments of Russian pharmaceuticals, but also about the transfer of Russian technologies and production to Venezuelan partners, which will ensure Venezuela’s independence from the supply of Western pharmaceutical products,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

According to Borisov, since the end of 2020, Russia has delivered 3.860 million doses of Sputnik V and about 600 thousand packages of the anti-aging drug Avifavir to Venezuela.