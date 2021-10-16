Britain: police consider MP’s murder as terrorist attack and check parliamentarians’ security

Sir David Emess

Photo author, PA Media

British police consider the assassination of MP Sir David Emess a terrorist attack. He was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with voters at a church in Lee-on-Sea, Essex.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Briton of Somali descent, was arrested and detained in Essex. Now law enforcement officers are conducting searches at two addresses in London.

Metropolitan Police believe the killer acted alone. Adherence to radical Islamist ideology is cited as a possible motive.

Sir David Emess was first elected to parliament in 1983. Catholic and conservative, he fought against abortion and championed animal rights. He is survived by a wife and five children.

