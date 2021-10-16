Britain: police consider MP’s murder as terrorist attack and check parliamentarians’ security

3 hours ago

Photo author, PA Media

British police consider the assassination of MP Sir David Emess a terrorist attack. He was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with voters at a church in Lee-on-Sea, Essex.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Briton of Somali descent, was arrested and detained in Essex. Now law enforcement officers are conducting searches at two addresses in London.

Metropolitan Police believe the killer acted alone. Adherence to radical Islamist ideology is cited as a possible motive.

Sir David Emess was first elected to parliament in 1983. Catholic and conservative, he fought against abortion and championed animal rights. He is survived by a wife and five children.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Opposition leader Sir Cyrus Starmer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson lay flowers at murder site

This is the second murder of a British MP in the past five years. In 2016, Labor MP Joe Cox was killed outside a library where she was supposed to meet with voters.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leader of the opposition Labor Party, Sir Cyrus Starmer, laid flowers at the site of the murder of Emess.

“We lost today a civil servant and a beloved friend and colleague,” Johnson said after news of Emess’s death.

Starmer described Friday as a dark and shocking day.

Photo author, Geoff caddick Photo caption, Emess was an active animal rights activist

The Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, and the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, also honored the memory of the deputy.

Patel ordered the police to immediately check the safety of the MPs. She, however, rejected proposals to stop face-to-face meetings of legislators with voters.

“We continue [работать], we live in an open society, in a democracy. No person and no motive can intimidate us and make us stop working, “said Patel. She is also a deputy.

House of Commons Speaker Hoyle told the BBC that after the murder, the police are in contact with all the MPs and discuss their safety.

He added that despite the tragic news, he met with his constituents on Friday evening.

However, Conservative MP Tobias Elwood said he would prefer to temporarily stop face-to-face meetings and advise colleagues to communicate with voters through Zoom.

In 2017, Elwood came to the aid of a policeman who was stabbed by a terrorist near the parliament building.