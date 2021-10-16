Cape Verde extradited Venezuelan diplomat to US

https://ria.ru/20211016/ekstraditsiya-1754890968.html

Cape Verdean authorities have extradited Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who was detained at the request of the United States in 2020, radio station Caracol reported. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

MEXICO, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Cape Verdean authorities have extradited Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who was detained at the request of the United States in 2020, Caracol radio reported. “At about 4:00 pm local time, Alex Saab flew from Cape Verde to the United States, where he will face a Florida court.” In July 2019, Saab was included in the US sanctions list as the organizer of a “widespread corruption network” in the interests of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. A year later, at the request of the United States, Saab was detained in Cape Verde, where the plane on which he flew to Iran stopped for refueling. The Cape Verdean Constitutional Court rejected an appeal by Saab’s lawyers, thereby upholding his extradition to the U.S. Saab’s defense insisted that the extradition of a diplomatic Saab to the U.S. violated the Vienna Convention. In addition, there is no bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and Cape Verde. The Venezuelan government has demanded that Cape Verde release Saab, claiming that he is Caracas’ special envoy to the African Union. According to Colombian media, Saab allegedly has information about secret agreements of the Venezuelan government with Turkey, Iran and Russia, which, according to the United States, affect their interests in the region. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the situation around Saab “outrageous.” The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Washington had decided to “reach a new level,” creating a disastrous precedent for the extradition of an authorized person with diplomatic status.

