Cape Verdean authorities extradite envoy Maduro to the United States

The authorities of the African island state of Cape Verde have extradited to the United States a citizen of Venezuela, businessman Alex Saab. He is accused of money laundering in the interests of the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whom Washington does not consider to be the legitimate head of state. Saab has the status of Maduro’s special envoy.

The extradition of Saab was reported on Saturday by Cape Verdean radio. The decision that he could be extradited to the United States was made in September by the country’s Constitutional Court.

The businessman was arrested on an international warrant issued by the United States at the airport on the island of Sal in Cape Verde last June, when his plane landed for refueling en route from Venezuela to Iran. The Venezuelan authorities protested, pointing to the diplomatic status of Saab, but the courts in Cape Verde did not heed their arguments.

