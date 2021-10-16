Caucasians detained in Moscow after the second incident in the metro

The website of the head office of the TFR in Moscow reported the arrest of three Caucasians born in 1985, 1991 and 1993, who made a riot on the Tagansko-Krasnoprensenskaya metro line on October 12. This was the second incident in the Moscow metro after three people from Dagestan beat Roman Kovalev, who interceded for the girl, on October 4.

A criminal case was initiated against the three detainees under the article “hooliganism committed by a group of persons.” At the same time, they were previously brought to justice by the Kuzminsky District Court of the city of Moscow in an administrative case.

The investigation found out that on the evening of October 12, in the carriage of an electric train traveling from the station “Volgogradsky Prospekt” to the station “Tekstilshchiki”, the accused were rude and aggressive towards the woman. She asked them to behave themselves culturally, but they began to insult her. Two men stood up for the passenger. The highlanders kicked one of them into a live and offered to go out to figure it out. Other passengers stood up for the young man and reported the incident to the train driver. When the train arrived at the Tekstilshchiki station, a police squad was already waiting for the rowdy.

Charges are currently being brought against three detainees. The investigation intends to petition the court to choose a preventive measure for the defendants.