Chief editor of Komsomolskaya Pravda disclosed details of Mozheiko’s detention

2021-10-16T18: 13

2021-10-16T18: 13

2021-10-16T18: 38

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The chief editor of Komsomolskaya Pravda Vladimir Sungorkin told RIA Novosti that, presumably, the journalist of KP in Belarus Gennady Mozheiko was stopped in Moscow when checking in for a flight to Warsaw and asked to return to Minsk, where he was detained on October 1, but there is no official information “We have nothing official, we have no information, that he returned to Belarus like this, his parents reported … Russian “, – said Sungorkin. He noted that the publication can not confirm anything, these are assumptions.” We have assumptions, unofficial, not confirmed by anyone, that he was stopped at the registration of a flight to Warsaw and he was told that he was … an unwanted person in Moscow and he must return to Minsk. Well, he flew, we have no official information, “concluded Sungorkin. and discord and insult to a representative of the authorities, follows from the schedule of court sessions. He could face up to 12 years in prison. As RIA Novosti Sungorkin reported earlier, the site “KP in Belarus” kp.by was blocked because of the published memoirs of a classmate Andrei Zeltser, who at the end of September shot a KGB officer during a special event. The author of the article was Mozheiko, a linguistic examination was appointed in his case, they will check six words from his material, Sungorkin said. , national, religious, social or other hostility or discord “and” insulting a representative of the authorities. ” According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the journalist wanted to leave through the Russian Federation to a third country, but he was denied leave from Russia, since he was on the list of persons whose stay on Russian territory is undesirable. The man was ordered to leave Russia, which he did in accordance with the established procedure. On October 4, Mozheiko was interrogated in Minsk as a suspect, and then a preventive measure was taken against him in the form of detention. The man was transferred to a pre-trial detention center in Zhodino (Minsk region). After 10 days from the moment of his detention, he did not leave the isolation ward, which indicated that charges had been brought against him. The lawyers are under a signed nondisclosure agreement, they do not comment on the details of the case, including issues related to the charge and the essence of the incriminated articles. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin de jure cannot protect the interests of the journalist of “Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus” Mozheiko, since he is a citizen of Belarus.

