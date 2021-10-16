Chief editor of “KP” told how the detained journalist got to Minsk from Moscow :: Politics :: RBC

In addition, the editor-in-chief said that Mozheiko, while in Moscow, did not contact him. “He did not contact me, for us it was all a mystery covered in darkness. Not with me, not with my colleagues, not with anyone. We wondered for a long time when he just disappeared, maybe the girl has it, relatively speaking, somewhere. And then – human rights forums report that he is actually already in the pre-trial detention center on Akrestsin Street (in Minsk. – RBK) ”, – said Sungorkin.

The detention of Gennady Mozheiko in early October was announced by the human rights center Viasna, deprived of the Belarusian state registration. According to him, the journalist was detained in Moscow. The editor-in-chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda, Vladimir Sungorkin, in an interview with RBC then said that the newspaper’s editorial office had not yet received confirmation of the journalist’s detention. Later, the journalist’s mother said that her son was in a pre-trial detention center in Akrestsin Street.

The journalist’s mother said that earlier in her apartment, where Mozheiko himself lives, the KGB officers conducted a search, which lasted about two and a half hours. According to her, the search warrant indicated two articles of the Criminal Code of Belarus: Part 3 of Art. 130 (incitement to racial, national, religious or other social enmity or hatred) and Art. 369 (insulting a government official).

On September 29, “Komsomolskaya Pravda” announced the blocking of its Belarusian website by the decision of the country’s Ministry of Information. At the same time, the kp.by website turned out to be unavailable on the territory of Russia. Sungorkin noted that in Belarus for more than a year it has been forbidden to distribute and print Komsomolskaya Pravda because the publication “incorrectly” covers events in the country. The newspaper addressed this issue, including to the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, but this did not bring any results. A few days after Mozheiko’s arrest, “KP” closed the editorial office in Belarus.

On September 28, the Belarusian security forces carried out a raid on apartments where those involved in terrorism could be. In one of the apartments was a 31-year-old employee of the IT company EPAM Systems Andrey Zeltser. The security forces demanded that the man open the door, but he refused and began to film what was happening on video, said the Investigative Committee of Belarus. When the KGB officers entered the apartment, he opened fire and shot one of the security officials. The man was liquidated by return fire. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article on the murder of a person in connection with the performance of official activities (part 2 of article 139).

As stated in “Vesna”, Mozheiko’s detention is connected with the article of “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, which describes the events in Zeltser’s apartment. In the material that Mozheiko wrote, Zeltser’s acquaintance spoke positively about him, the human rights center argued. The “KP” reported that after the release of the note, the site kp.by was blocked, after which the material was edited and then completely removed from the site.

On October 11, KP reported that Mozheiko had been charged under articles of inciting hatred and insulting a government official. The maximum punishment under the article on inciting hatred provides for up to 12 years in prison, insulting a government official is punishable by up to three years in prison.