China forced Apple to remove Quran app

Quran Majeed, which contains the original and translations of the Quran and is used by millions of Muslims around the world, has disappeared from the Apple App Store in China. The first to notice this was the Apple Censorship website, which monitors the availability of applications on the “apple” platform.

According to the BBC, Apple removed the application at the request of Beijing. The government did not respond to an official request from the publication. According to the developer of Quran Majeed, PDMS, Apple explained the removal by the presence of religious texts banned in China in the application.

PDMS says it is trying to contact the Chinese Internet agency and other government agencies to resolve the situation. According to the developer, the application had about a million users in China.

Islam is one of the officially recognized religions in China. However, Beijing is regularly accused of rights violations and even genocide of the predominantly Muslim population in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the northwest of the country.

Earlier this week, another religious app, a Bible app from Olive Tree, went missing from the App Store in China. According to the BBC, this happened at the initiative of the developer himself. The publication was unable to receive comments from the Olive Tree.

Also this week it became known about the decision of Microsoft to close the Chinese version of its business social network LinkedIn. It will be replaced by an online job board, which lacks social features. The company attributed its move to “excessive demands” from the Chinese authorities.