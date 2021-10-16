China sends Shenzhou 13 spacecraft to orbital station

China has sent a manned spacecraft with three crew members to Beijing’s national orbital station.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the current mission should be the longest for a space crew from China.

The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft was launched on Saturday night local time, shortly after midnight. The launch was made from the site at the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in northwest China.

The taikonauts plan to spend six months in orbit, that is, twice as much as the previous Chinese crew. They will install equipment and test technologies for the construction of the Tiangong station.

The mission is led by 55-year-old Zhai Zhigang, the first Chinese taikonaut to go into outer space in 2008. Zhai said his team will carry out more challenging space walks in the coming months than previous crews.

The current group of taikonauts also includes 41-year-old military pilot Wang Yaping – she is the first woman to be sent to the PRC space station. In 2013, Wang became the second Chinese woman to travel to space.

The third crew member is also 41 years old. This is Ye Guangfu from the People’s Liberation Army of China.

China, which is actively developing its space program, previously landed a research vehicle on the surface of Mars and sent probes to the moon.

The service life of the Tiangong national station under construction, which means “Heavenly Palace”, is designed for at least 10 years. The Tiangong base module was launched into orbit earlier in 2021. And next year, the construction of the station is planned to be completed.