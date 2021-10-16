CIA veteran told how to stay safe at the hotel – Rambler / travel

Marine Corps veteran and former CIA agent Drew Dwyer gave travel tips on how to stay safe at your hotel. It is reported by the British edition of The Sun.

He told several rules for travelers so that in case of an emergency they can get out of the hotel in case of an emergency. First of all, he advised not to choose the first or last floors for settling, and also not to climb too high. On the ground floor, intruders have easy access to your home, and emergency services usually have stairs that reach the second or third floor.

Dwyer advised to study the fire escape plan and keep it handy. In the event of an emergency, tourists will not have time for this. He also drew attention to the fact that you need to have an analogue of the “emergency suitcase” on vacation, where all documents and money are collected. In case of an unforeseen event, you will not have to waste time on getting ready.

The founder of the Center for Personal Protection and Safety, Randy Spivey, expanded on Dwyer’s story and advised what can be done in the event of a terrorist attack. According to him, there are three rules: get out, hide, win. The first says that you need to try to find a way out of the building where the emergency happened as soon as possible. If it did not work out, then you need to barricade yourself so that the criminal does not find you. As a last resort, you need to act, preferably with a group of people.

At the same time, he urged not to get lost and not stand still, as people usually do in a stressful situation.