Clinton’s spokesman spoke about the state of health of the former President of the United States – Gazeta.Ru

Bill Clinton’s spokesman Angel Uren said that the former US president is recovering from surgery, but will remain in the hospital for one more night. He wrote about this in Twitter…

“President Clinton continues to receive treatment for infection at UC Irvine Medical Center. The trend of changes in all health indicators is developing in the right direction, ”wrote a spokesman for the former US President.

He added that Clinton will remain at the clinic to receive additional antibiotics.

Earlier it became knownthat Clinton was taken to a medical facility in California due to infection with a “non-COVID-19 infection.” It was reported that the reason for the hospitalization of the former head of the United States was blood poisoning. Clinton spokesman Angel Uren said he was “recovering” and “in good spirits.”

US President Joe Biden, speaking on the health of the 42nd American leader Bill Clinton, hospitalized with blood poisoning, knocked on wood.