Collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia reaches 45 percent

2021-10-16T13: 06

2021-10-16T13: 06

2021-10-16T13: 34

spread of coronavirus

society

Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)

tatiana golikova

the Russian Academy of Sciences

health – society

Russia

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The operational headquarters for combating COVID-19 spoke about the level of herd immunity to coronavirus. “As of October 15, vaccination with the first component was carried out 51 million times, vaccination of the full cycle – 47.5 million times. The level of herd immunity in Russia is estimated at 45 percent, “the report says. At the same time in Moscow it is 61 percent, in the Moscow region – 64 percent, in St. Petersburg – 58 percent. In July, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that this figure should reach 80 percent of the adult population. This category includes those who have had COVID-19 or were vaccinated in the past six months, as well as those who were sick or vaccinated earlier, but received a revaccination. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization. This was also pointed out in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

