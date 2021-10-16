https://ria.ru/20211016/koronavirus-1754853571.html
Collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia reaches 45 percent
Collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia has reached 45 percent – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021
Collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia reaches 45 percent
The COVID-19 operational headquarters spoke about the level of collective immunity to coronavirus. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T13: 06
2021-10-16T13: 06
2021-10-16T13: 34
spread of coronavirus
society
Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)
tatiana golikova
the Russian Academy of Sciences
health – society
Russia
vaccination of Russians against covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752735062_0:91:3072:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_25505d81cdb931f96dac4bc31135035b.jpg
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The operational headquarters for combating COVID-19 spoke about the level of herd immunity to coronavirus. “As of October 15, vaccination with the first component was carried out 51 million times, vaccination of the full cycle – 47.5 million times. The level of herd immunity in Russia is estimated at 45 percent, “the report says. At the same time in Moscow it is 61 percent, in the Moscow region – 64 percent, in St. Petersburg – 58 percent. In July, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that this figure should reach 80 percent of the adult population. This category includes those who have had COVID-19 or were vaccinated in the past six months, as well as those who were sick or vaccinated earlier, but received a revaccination. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization. This was also pointed out in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211016/vaktsina-1754843189.html
https://ria.ru/20211016/koronavirus-1754844056.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752735062_154-0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d3831a2e898ecebf22f363fa8e67585.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Society, Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), Tatyana Golikova, Russian Academy of Sciences, Health – Society, Russia, vaccination of Russians against covid-19
Collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia reaches 45 percent