Court in France rejected Navalny’s claim against Yves Rocher :: Politics :: RBC

Navalny changed “propensity to escape” to “extremist” registration



Subsequently, against the backdrop of negative public reaction, the company announced that it refused to act as a victim and to sue Navalny. Despite this, the criminal case was not closed and in December 2014 Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years probation, and his brother Oleg was sentenced to the same term, but real.

In 2017, the ECHR recognized the process against the Navalny brothers as unfair, awarding them € 76 thousand and 460 thousand rubles. (€ 6.8 thousand).







The Yves Rocher case received a new development after Alexei Navalny returned to Moscow at the beginning of 2021. Prior to that, he spent six months in Germany, where he was treated after poisoning. According to the FSIN, the oppositionist did not report to the inspection and violated the conditions of the probationary period.

In January 2021, after arriving in Moscow, Navalny was arrested. The court satisfied the requirements of the Federal Penitentiary Service and replaced the oppositionist’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one, later softening the sentence. Navalny will spend two and a half years in the colony.

Yves Rocher, commenting on the development of the old criminal case, stated that “the company has never filed complaints against the Navalny brothers and has not filed any lawsuits against them in court” and “since 2013 has no longer intervened in the procedure”.

“In France, in connection with the complaint filed by Alexei Navalny’s lawyer about the“ slanderous denunciation ”, neither the prosecutor’s office nor the investigator brought any charges against our company. The criminal case was closed, and only Alexei Navalny is requesting its renewal, ”Yves Rocher said in a statement.

The company stressed that it is “apolitical” and is not going to “be an instrument in political games or participate in the current political disputes that are taking place in Russia.”