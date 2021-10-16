https://ria.ru/20211016/vaktsinatsiya-1754855245.html

COVID-19 vaccination counter launched in Russia

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The stopkoronavirus.rf portal will launch a COVID-19 vaccination counter, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said. “Starting from today & lt; … & gt; two data blocks will be published. These are data on vaccination of the population and the achievement of herd immunity, as well as a heat map for the epidemiological situation, both in the Russian Federation as a whole and in the regions, “she said. They will be updated weekly, based on information on the incidence in the subjects and the accumulated weekly data on vaccinations. According to Golikova, the counter will include: two columns: vaccinations with the first component and a fully completed vaccination. The indicator of herd immunity is reflected both for the whole of Russia and for each individual region. As Sofia Malyavina, General Director of ANO National Priorities, explained, information from the regions will be sent through the information system of the Ministry of Health to the government’s coordination center, and then to the portal. When choosing any region on the map, they will show all the data on it, including the current restrictions. Golikova noted that this data will allow citizens to independently assess the situation in their region, as well as see how the epidemiological situation in the regions is developing when planning a trip. : incidence per 100 thousand of the population, testing coverage per 100 thousand of the population, the level of herd immunity, the occupancy of beds with mechanical ventilation, the workload of the bed fund by patients with COVID-19 from the standard. 100 thousand population or low testing coverage. The green color of the region on the map means that the incidence rate is below 30 cases per 100 thousand population on average per week, and the other four criteria for stabilizing the situation with COVID-19 have been achieved.

